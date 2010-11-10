“I was in a pinch last night and needed good info fast. Your archives had EVERYTHING I needed. I appreciate how cost-effective your resources are. On behalf of satisfied fundraisers everywhere, thank you!”
- Matthew Patchell, Grassroots Fundraising Journal subscriber
We invite you to join us in celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Grassroots Fundraising Journal. We need your help to keep subscription rates affordable for fundraisers most in need of support.
GIFT invites you to join the movement by pitching in by December 31st and encouraging others to do the same!
The Grassroots Fundraising Journal is your community resource. We exist to support you – to provide affordable, relevant, and practical tips, tools, and resources for success.
Your financial contributions elevate the voices of countless grassroots organizations whose stories and strategies may otherwise not be heard. You brought these inspiring stories to life:
At GIFT, your dollar goes a long way:
We need your help to keep these practical and unique resources in the hands of social justice movement leaders, organizers, and fundraisers. Your support is critical to ensuring that the wealth of inspiration and knowledge of the Journal is affordable for all of our communities.